Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.50 Million Stock Position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 331.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,512 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.17% of Avanos Medical worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 58.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the second quarter worth $871,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 38.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 71,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 19,758 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 69.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 18,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the third quarter worth $1,032,000. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVNS opened at $29.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.83 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.87. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.96 and a twelve month high of $48.88.

AVNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Avanos Medical Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

