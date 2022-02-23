Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of Korn Ferry worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 42.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 14,393 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 30.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry in the second quarter worth approximately $10,135,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry in the second quarter worth approximately $2,157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $760,023.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KFY. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

KFY opened at $64.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $58.93 and a 1-year high of $84.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.97.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $639.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.67 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

