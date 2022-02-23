Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 37,628 Shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,628 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.21% of Varex Imaging worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VREX. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,601,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,166,000 after buying an additional 1,010,154 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Varex Imaging by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,068,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,469,000 after purchasing an additional 383,586 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Varex Imaging by 174.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 545,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,630,000 after purchasing an additional 346,747 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Varex Imaging by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 903,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,221,000 after purchasing an additional 165,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,622,000.

In other news, CEO Sunny Sanyal sold 30,473 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $975,440.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ VREX opened at $23.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.92 and a 200-day moving average of $27.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.85 million, a P/E ratio of 57.03 and a beta of 0.91. Varex Imaging Co. has a 52 week low of $20.18 and a 52 week high of $32.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $198.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.27 million. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

VREX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Varex Imaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

