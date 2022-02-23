Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 537.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,802 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 9,107 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,767,013 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,084,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,311 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,758,975 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,125,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,733 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,868,164 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $424,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,238 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 598,653 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $136,182,000 after purchasing an additional 51,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 528,534 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $120,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

COIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target (down from $352.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.50.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $176.76 on Wednesday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.20 and a twelve month high of $429.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.60.

In related news, President Emilie Choi sold 5,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total transaction of $1,880,496.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 64,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.11, for a total value of $20,261,974.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,048 shares of company stock valued at $42,861,117 over the last quarter.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

