Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Purchased by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,212 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Cryoport during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cryoport during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cryoport during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Cryoport during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cryoport during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000.

Shares of CYRX stock opened at $33.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.05. Cryoport, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.88 and a 52-week high of $86.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.27. The company has a quick ratio of 9.66, a current ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In related news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 64,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $4,232,339.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Roth Capital raised Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.57.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

