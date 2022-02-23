Crown (CRW) Price Down 21.2% This Week

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 23rd. Crown has a total market capitalization of $799,818.60 and approximately $31.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Crown has traded down 21.2% against the US dollar. One Crown coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0274 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,658.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $299.73 or 0.00775317 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.98 or 0.00219812 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005787 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00027489 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 29,139,053 coins. The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

