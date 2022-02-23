Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Given New C$4.25 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$7.00 to C$4.25 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cronos Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.54 to $3.24 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an underweight rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an underperform rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cronos Group has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $4.70.

Shares of Cronos Group stock opened at $3.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.01. Cronos Group has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $11.67.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.03 million. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 258.59% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. Cronos Group’s revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cronos Group will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 45,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,067,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

