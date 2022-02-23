Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Receives $19.69 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.69.
CROMF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC increased their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. increased their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.75 to C$19.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.
Shares of CROMF stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.42. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 606. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $15.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.13.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It invests in retail stores, offices, and commercial mixed-use buildings. It also acquires grocery and drug store anchored retail properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2006 and is headquartered in New Glasgow, Canada.
