Critical Survey: Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) & Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS)

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) and Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Carter Bankshares and Peoples Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carter Bankshares 0 3 1 0 2.25 Peoples Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Carter Bankshares presently has a consensus target price of $15.08, indicating a potential downside of 7.01%. Given Carter Bankshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Carter Bankshares is more favorable than Peoples Financial Services.

Volatility & Risk

Carter Bankshares has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peoples Financial Services has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Carter Bankshares and Peoples Financial Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carter Bankshares $162.78 million 2.64 $31.59 million $1.20 13.52 Peoples Financial Services $110.77 million 3.13 $29.35 million $4.88 9.89

Carter Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples Financial Services. Peoples Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carter Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.3% of Carter Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.1% of Peoples Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Carter Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Peoples Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Carter Bankshares and Peoples Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carter Bankshares 19.41% 7.94% 0.76% Peoples Financial Services 32.50% 10.91% 1.16%

Summary

Carter Bankshares beats Peoples Financial Services on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carter Bankshares (Get Rating)

Carter Bankshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

About Peoples Financial Services (Get Rating)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co., which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans. The company also offers deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts. Peoples Financial Services was founded on February 6, 1986 and is headquartered in Scranton, PA.

