Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE) Shares Down 0.7%

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (CVE:CRE)’s share price traded down 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.35 and last traded at C$1.36. 56,389 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 236,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.37.

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$2.00 target price on Critical Elements Lithium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.38. The stock has a market cap of C$275.97 million and a P/E ratio of -103.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, and platinum group and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 246.55 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

