Critical Contrast: Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) & Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL)

Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL) and Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lion Group and Piper Sandler Companies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lion Group $10.23 million 2.97 -$3.35 million N/A N/A Piper Sandler Companies $1.24 billion 2.15 $40.50 million $12.46 11.94

Piper Sandler Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Lion Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.3% of Lion Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.3% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Lion Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Lion Group and Piper Sandler Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lion Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Piper Sandler Companies 0 0 4 0 3.00

Piper Sandler Companies has a consensus price target of $188.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.33%. Given Piper Sandler Companies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Piper Sandler Companies is more favorable than Lion Group.

Risk & Volatility

Lion Group has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Piper Sandler Companies has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lion Group and Piper Sandler Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lion Group N/A N/A N/A Piper Sandler Companies 11.55% 32.32% 16.46%

Summary

Piper Sandler Companies beats Lion Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lion Group Company Profile

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform in Hong Kong. The company's trading platform offers a range of products and services, including contract for difference trading, insurance brokerage, asset management, and futures and securities brokerage services for investors and institutional clients. It also provides total return swap (TRS) services, which include A-shares and Hong Kong stock basket-linked TRS. Lion Group Holding Ltd. has a strategic partnership with Grandshores Technology Group Limited. The company is headquartered in Kowloon Bay, Hong Kong.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

