CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,301 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 86.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,584,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 263,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 156.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 66,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after purchasing an additional 40,421 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 29.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRSP has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $148.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.53.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $55.66 on Wednesday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $55.17 and a 52 week high of $169.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.86.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.10). CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 41.28%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.