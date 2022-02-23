Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.42 EPS

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $28.91. The stock had a trading volume of 25,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,902. Crestwood Equity Partners has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $33.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 3.23.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is -87.41%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CEQP shares. Capital One Financial upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.71.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,379,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,640,000 after purchasing an additional 185,329 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 24.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,862,000 after purchasing an additional 279,909 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 174.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 168,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 107,077 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 67,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 13,327 shares during the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crestwood Equity Partners (Get Rating)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.