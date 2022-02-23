Creo Medical (LON:CREO) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Creo Medical Limited (LON:CREO)’s share price fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 130.30 ($1.77) and last traded at GBX 131.50 ($1.79). 116,686 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 173,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 138 ($1.88).

The stock has a market cap of £238.03 million and a PE ratio of -10.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 140.49 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 160.34.

Creo Medical Limited engages in the research and development of electrosurgical medical devices relating to the field of surgical endoscopy in the United Kingdom. It is developing Croma, an energy platform that powers a suite of multi-modal devices to optimize treatments for patients and physicians. The company also offers Speedboat Inject, an energy multimodality instrument for flexible endoscopy; Speedboat Slim, a flexible bipolar RF and microwave device for cutting and coagulation; MicroBlate Fine, a microwave needle ablation device; MicroBlate Flex, a flexible microwave ablation device; SlypSeal Flex, a flexible haemostasis device for the treatment of upper and lower GI bleeds; and SpydrBlade Flex, a flexible bipolar RF and microwave scissor device that grasps, cuts and, coagulates highlyperfused tissues.

