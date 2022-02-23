Creo Medical (LON:CREO) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Creo Medical Limited (LON:CREO)’s share price fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 130.30 ($1.77) and last traded at GBX 131.50 ($1.79). 116,686 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 173,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 138 ($1.88).
The stock has a market cap of £238.03 million and a PE ratio of -10.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 140.49 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 160.34.
Creo Medical Company Profile (LON:CREO)
