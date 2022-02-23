Credit Suisse Group Raises Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Price Target to $16.00

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $12.50 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MERC. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Mercer International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercer International from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mercer International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Mercer International stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.97 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.48. Mercer International has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $18.14.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22. Mercer International had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 17.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mercer International will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $32,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,900 shares of company stock valued at $70,027. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Mercer International during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Mercer International in the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Mercer International by 137.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 18,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Mercer International during the third quarter worth $408,000. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mercer International

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

