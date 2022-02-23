Credit Suisse Group Cuts Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Price Target to GBX 1,530

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,590 ($21.62) to GBX 1,530 ($20.81) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HRGLY. Exane BNP Paribas cut Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,470 ($19.99) target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup raised Hargreaves Lansdown from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,315 ($17.88) to GBX 1,205 ($16.39) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,060.75.

HRGLY traded down $6.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.44. 341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.80 and its 200 day moving average is $39.84. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52 week low of $30.44 and a 52 week high of $51.04.

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

