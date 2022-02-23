Credit Suisse AG Sells 2,054 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,048 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.07% of Customers Bancorp worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 16.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,906,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,327,000 after purchasing an additional 50,819 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,653,000 after purchasing an additional 21,931 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 403,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,725,000 after buying an additional 58,662 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the second quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $60.81 on Wednesday. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.52 and a 52-week high of $76.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.02). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 32.38%. The firm had revenue of $210.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 50,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $2,899,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 63,173 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $3,722,153.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,701 shares of company stock valued at $12,243,198. 10.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CUBI shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment includes commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

