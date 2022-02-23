Credit Suisse AG Raises Stake in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) by 45.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,138 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in McAfee were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in McAfee in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in McAfee by 400.0% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in McAfee by 267,200.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in McAfee by 39.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in McAfee in the third quarter worth about $225,000. 32.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ MCFE opened at $25.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.75 and a 200 day moving average of $24.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.05. McAfee Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $32.83.
McAfee Profile
McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.
