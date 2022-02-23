Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Holdings in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 188.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,392 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in SmileDirectClub were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDC. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 182.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. 15.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SDC. Loop Capital cut their target price on SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum raised SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

NASDAQ SDC opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $858.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.03. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $12.82.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

