Credit Suisse AG Increases Stake in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,236 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of First Foundation worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Financial Corporation purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in First Foundation by 99,707.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 12,962 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, Director Diane M. Rubin purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.53 per share, with a total value of $26,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $26.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.04. First Foundation Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.30 and a 1-year high of $29.41.
First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $75.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.40 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 14.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 18.18%.
First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.
