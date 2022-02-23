Credit Suisse AG Has $936,000 Stake in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of Standex International worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXI. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SXI. Zacks Investment Research raised Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Standex International from $136.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Standex International stock opened at $106.03 on Wednesday. Standex International Co. has a 52 week low of $86.30 and a 52 week high of $121.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.46.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.09. Standex International had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 6.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Standex International’s payout ratio is currently 29.89%.

About Standex International

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

