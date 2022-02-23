Credit Suisse AG Has $1.05 Million Position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIZZ. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of National Beverage by 21.7% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 24,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in National Beverage by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 11,182 shares in the last quarter. RK Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in National Beverage by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 234,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the third quarter worth approximately $912,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 6.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Beverage stock opened at $42.33 on Wednesday. National Beverage Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $41.36 and a fifty-two week high of $64.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.99.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $283.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.40 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 15.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a boost from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

