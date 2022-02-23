Cowen Lowers Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Price Target to $112.00

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Cowen from $132.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.98% from the company’s current price.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.78.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $103.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.02 and a 200 day moving average of $122.42. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $91.10 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.58. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 38.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 81.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total value of $1,477,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Ossiam raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 315.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 83,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,939,000 after acquiring an additional 63,329 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 172.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 27,576 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 18.3% in the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 218,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,074,000 after purchasing an additional 33,835 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 109.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,725,000 after acquiring an additional 320,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 87,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,475,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

