Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.700-$2.780 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.69. The company had a trading volume of 52,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.02. Cousins Properties has a one year low of $33.42 and a one year high of $42.41.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.93. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 6.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 66.31%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CUZ. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 106,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cousins Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.