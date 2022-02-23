Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Receives $42.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.38.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COUR. Raymond James reduced their price target on Coursera from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Coursera from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Coursera from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Coursera from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th.

COUR opened at $19.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.21. Coursera has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $62.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.00.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Coursera had a negative return on equity of 33.83% and a negative net margin of 34.97%. The business had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Coursera will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard J. Jacquet sold 11,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $272,043.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $1,249,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,108 shares of company stock valued at $3,901,776.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Coursera by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,260,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,849,000 after acquiring an additional 440,879 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Coursera by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,253,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,266,000 after buying an additional 550,200 shares in the last quarter. KPCB XIV Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 4th quarter worth about $137,723,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coursera by 23,149.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,582,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,300,000 after buying an additional 4,563,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coursera by 362.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,311,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,474,000 after buying an additional 3,379,901 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

