Costco Wholesale Co. Stock Climbs 0% Following January Same Store Sales Report (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale’s (NASDAQ:COST) same store sales climbed 14.2% in the month of January. Costco Wholesale’s stock climbed by 0% in the first day of trading following the news.

Several research analysts recently commented on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $606.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.75.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST opened at $502.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $571.49. The company has a market cap of $222.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $524.16 and its 200 day moving average is $497.08.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 384 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $717,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 278.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,625 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after purchasing an additional 14,446 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

