Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases 61 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 524 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

In other news, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total transaction of $525,455.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.87, for a total value of $5,159,462.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,883 shares of company stock worth $15,955,515 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on HubSpot from $640.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $953.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen raised HubSpot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on HubSpot from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $759.96.

Shares of HUBS opened at $478.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $539.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $667.19. The company has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -286.57 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.35. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $403.00 and a fifty-two week high of $866.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $369.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.52 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.