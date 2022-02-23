Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases 52 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAP. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 479.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 423.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 42.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 466.7% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 23.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $206.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $231.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.96. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $160.03 and a one year high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.97%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.40.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

