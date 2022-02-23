Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $339,000 Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Corient Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 32.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 26.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 15.2% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $500,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 28.8% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 152,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after buying an additional 34,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $71.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.27 and a 1 year high of $80.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.84 and a 200-day moving average of $69.95.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.92.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

