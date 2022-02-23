Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $326,000 Stock Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Honda Motor by 38.4% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,027,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,521,000 after purchasing an additional 285,218 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Honda Motor by 48.8% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 82,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 27,225 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Honda Motor in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Honda Motor by 45.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Honda Motor by 0.6% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 110,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 22.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Honda Motor stock opened at $31.18 on Wednesday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $27.11 and a 12-month high of $33.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $53.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Honda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.