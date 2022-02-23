Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $308,000 Stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Corient Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $20.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 2.30. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $23.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $332.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.40 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 38.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

In other news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,455,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $156,572,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Benchmark started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.