Corient Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Insulet by 0.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $234.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $248.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -521.20 and a beta of 0.67. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $193.70 and a 12-month high of $324.81.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Insulet from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. boosted their price target on Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.17.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

