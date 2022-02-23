Corient Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 37.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,784 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,583,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $776,993,000 after buying an additional 44,379 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 11,848,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $730,749,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203,008 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,325,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $450,354,000 after purchasing an additional 380,860 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,706,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,679,000 after purchasing an additional 279,270 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,142,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,641,000 after purchasing an additional 494,364 shares during the period. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

NYSE BNS opened at $71.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $86.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.78. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $57.85 and a fifty-two week high of $74.86.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 24.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.7817 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.72.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.