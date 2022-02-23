Core Scientific Inc to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Core Scientific Inc (NASDAQ:CORZ) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Core Scientific in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.06.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CORZ. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Core Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of CORZ stock opened at 7.92 on Monday. Core Scientific has a 12 month low of 5.82 and a 12 month high of 14.98.

Core Scientific Company Profile

Core Scientific Holding Co provides customizable infrastructure and software solutions to customers for blockchain hosting and digital asset mining. Core Scientific Holding Co, formerly known as Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp., is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

