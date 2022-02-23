Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (TSE:CSW.A) Increases Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (TSE:CSW.A) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Corby Spirit and Wine’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

TSE:CSW.A traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$17.41. 22,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,215. Corby Spirit and Wine has a 12-month low of C$16.50 and a 12-month high of C$19.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of C$495.65 million and a PE ratio of 17.95.

About Corby Spirit and Wine

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes spirits and imported wines. Its portfolio of brands include J.P. Wiser's Canadian whiskies, Lamb's rum, Polar Ice vodka, Ungava Spirits, Foreign Affair, and McGuinness liqueurs; and international brands comprise ABSOLUT vodka, Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet and Ballantine's Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Beefeater gin, Malibu rum, Kahlúa liqueur, and Mumm Champagne, as well as Jacob's Creek, Stoneleigh, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, and Wyndham Estate wines.

