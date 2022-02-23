Converge Technology Solutions Corp. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) – Equities research analysts at Cormark upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 18th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.46. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $12.75 price target on the stock.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

CTS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$18.25 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$13.00 price target for the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.50 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.00.

TSE:CTS opened at C$9.93 on Monday. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of C$4.58 and a 52 week high of C$13.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$10.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.21.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.