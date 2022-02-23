Converge Technology Solutions Corp. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) – Equities research analysts at Cormark upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 18th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.46. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $12.75 price target on the stock.
CTS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$18.25 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$13.00 price target for the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.50 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.00.
Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile
Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.
