Contrasting Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (NASDAQ:EDTK) and Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (NASDAQ:EDTK) and Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Skillful Craftsman Education Technology alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Skillful Craftsman Education Technology and Afya, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skillful Craftsman Education Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Afya 0 1 1 0 2.50

Afya has a consensus price target of $28.50, indicating a potential upside of 109.87%. Given Afya’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Afya is more favorable than Skillful Craftsman Education Technology.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Skillful Craftsman Education Technology and Afya’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skillful Craftsman Education Technology $29.17 million 0.58 $3.50 million N/A N/A Afya $233.20 million 5.42 $56.66 million $0.47 28.89

Afya has higher revenue and earnings than Skillful Craftsman Education Technology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.4% of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.9% of Afya shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a beta of -0.17, suggesting that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Afya has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Skillful Craftsman Education Technology and Afya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skillful Craftsman Education Technology N/A N/A N/A Afya 15.15% 7.92% 4.23%

Summary

Afya beats Skillful Craftsman Education Technology on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Company Profile

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. Its education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, and basic education, as well as higher education. It operates three education platforms, including the Lifelong Education Public Service Platform that offers approximately 200 courses; Vocational Training platform, which provides 407 courses covering such as mechanics, electronics, auto repair, and construction subjects; and Virtual Simulation Experimental Training platform that offers 9 experimental programs. The company also offers technology services, including software development and maintenance, hardware installation, and testing and related consulting and training services, as well as cloud services for private companies, academic institutions, and government agencies. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Wuxi, China.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments. The Education Services segment provides educational services through undergraduate and graduate courses related to medicine, other health sciences, and other undergraduate programs. The Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segment offers digital and printed medical content services, including online courses for residency preparatory, medical and other than medical post-graduate specialization programs and mobile app subscription for digital medical content. The company was founded on March 22, 2019 and is headquartered in Nova Lima, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillful Craftsman Education Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.