Contrasting Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) & First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS)

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) and First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Afya 0 1 1 0 2.50 First High-School Education Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Afya currently has a consensus target price of $28.50, suggesting a potential upside of 109.87%. First High-School Education Group has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 306.98%. Given First High-School Education Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First High-School Education Group is more favorable than Afya.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Afya 15.15% 7.92% 4.23% First High-School Education Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Afya $233.20 million 5.42 $56.66 million $0.47 28.89 First High-School Education Group $68.33 million 0.73 $11.71 million N/A N/A

Afya has higher revenue and earnings than First High-School Education Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.9% of Afya shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of First High-School Education Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Afya beats First High-School Education Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments. The Education Services segment provides educational services through undergraduate and graduate courses related to medicine, other health sciences, and other undergraduate programs. The Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segment offers digital and printed medical content services, including online courses for residency preparatory, medical and other than medical post-graduate specialization programs and mobile app subscription for digital medical content. The company was founded on March 22, 2019 and is headquartered in Nova Lima, Brazil.

First High-School Education Group Company Profile

First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. operates private high schools in Western China. It provides private fundamental education and complementary education services, including middle and high school, and tutorial school. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a network of 19 schools located in Yunnan province, Guizhou province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and Shanxi Province, which offers 14 high school programs, seven middle school programs, and four tutorial school programs for Gaokao repeaters. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Kunming, China.

