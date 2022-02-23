Consolidated Planning Corp Purchases New Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 274.5% in the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 4,336,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178,847 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,610.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,244,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,669,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,856 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 231.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,625,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,004,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,407 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $2.30 on Wednesday, hitting $429.04. 545,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,906,347. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $373.26 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $458.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $455.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.