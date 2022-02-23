Consolidated Planning Corp Makes New $127,000 Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,739,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,165,592,000 after acquiring an additional 366,114 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 364.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 357,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,874,000 after buying an additional 280,378 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,331,000 after buying an additional 261,719 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,367.8% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 223,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,500,000 after buying an additional 207,900 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 494.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after acquiring an additional 116,523 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWO traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $242.88. 13,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,993. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $233.36 and a 1-year high of $329.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $268.00 and a 200 day moving average of $290.36.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

