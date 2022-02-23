Consolidated Planning Corp Invests $93,000 in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 118,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,845,000 after acquiring an additional 13,644 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 259.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 490,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,725,000 after acquiring an additional 354,200 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 28,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,675,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $265.78. 39,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,331,358. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $211.22 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $294.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.74%.

Several analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.40.

In other news, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total value of $1,119,583.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total transaction of $12,266,751.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,684 shares of company stock worth $25,657,572 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

