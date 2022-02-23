Consolidated Planning Corp Invests $86,000 in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Alliant Energy by 54.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 16.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

LNT stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.52. The company had a trading volume of 11,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,805. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.45. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.99 and a fifty-two week high of $62.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.43.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.4275 dividend. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 67.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LNT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Alliant Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.