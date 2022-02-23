Consolidated Planning Corp Buys Shares of 1,244 Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 39,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

NYSE RTX traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.86. 163,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,122,531. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.71 and its 200-day moving average is $87.74. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $71.99 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.38%.

In related news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $499,984.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.08.

About Raytheon Technologies (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.