Consolidated Planning Corp Boosts Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 185.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares during the quarter. Raymond James accounts for 0.6% of Consolidated Planning Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Raymond James by 49.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Raymond James by 49.8% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Raymond James by 51.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 25.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JMP Securities cut Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Raymond James from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

In other news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $2,138,713.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $1,721,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,819 shares of company stock valued at $5,301,063 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RJF traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.37. The company had a trading volume of 11,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,976. The stock has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.18. Raymond James has a one year low of $75.91 and a one year high of $117.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.36. Raymond James had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 14.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.77%.

Raymond James Company Profile (Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.