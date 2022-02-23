Consolidated Planning Corp Acquires Shares of 848 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 848 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,302,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,749 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,652,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,864,451,000 after buying an additional 345,528 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of 3M by 16.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after buying an additional 832,796 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 3.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,604,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $983,202,000 after buying an additional 211,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 8.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,636,054 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $722,227,000 after buying an additional 286,475 shares during the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on 3M from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.57.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $145.14. The stock had a trading volume of 43,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,359,495. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. 3M has a 12 month low of $145.88 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.29. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $1.49 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.89%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

