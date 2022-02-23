Consensus Cloud Solutions (CCSI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of 1.29 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions stock opened at 53.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 57.53. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 1 year low of 34.81 and a 1 year high of 69.31.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CCSI shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is a provider of secure information-delivery services with Software-as-a-Service platform. It offers eFax, Consensus Unite, Consensus Signal and jSign. Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is based in LOS ANGELES.

