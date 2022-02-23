ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Director William Thompson Sells 2,805 Shares of Stock

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Director William Thompson sold 2,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $91,667.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock opened at $33.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.29. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.84 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $74.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.15%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CNOB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James cut shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNOB. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 190.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

