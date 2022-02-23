Conflux Network 24-Hour Volume Tops $21.55 Million (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 23rd. During the last week, Conflux Network has traded flat against the dollar. Conflux Network has a market cap of $280.11 million and approximately $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,132.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,669.22 or 0.06999906 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $109.12 or 0.00286159 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00015983 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.76 or 0.00780855 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00072292 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00008175 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $152.81 or 0.00400729 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.39 or 0.00221319 BTC.

About Conflux Network

Conflux Network (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

