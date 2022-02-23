Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 51,966 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 180,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 51,966 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $24,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 609.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 275.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

In other news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total transaction of $1,477,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.17. 26,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,373,991. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.42. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $91.10 and a one year high of $137.80. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.58. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 38.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXPD has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.78.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile (Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.