Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 31,264 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 699,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,264 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up about 1.8% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $135,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Chubb by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 83,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,299 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Chubb by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Chubb by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 771,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,149,000 after buying an additional 18,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,969,000. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,625. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $155.07 and a fifty-two week high of $211.78.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.13.

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total transaction of $125,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

